PTI’s ‘long march’: CM reviews security steps

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting in which matters pertaining to the security arrangements for the PTI long march, its route and deployment of police force came under review.

The CM directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the long march and maintenance of law and order situation on the whole route of the march. He asserted to ensure implementation on the formulated security plan in letter and spirit adding that the police and the administration should not leave any stone unturned for the security of the lives and properties of the people.

He directed that all the concerned departments should ensure to maintain law and order situation under an excellent coordination mechanism.

He also directed the coordination committee to hold their meetings on a daily basis and steps should be taken in the perspective of the situation.

He directed to continuously monitor the long march by the drone and CCTV cameras. He revealed that a comprehensive security plan has been prepared for the long march and directed the police, administration, law enforcement agencies and other departments to remain vigilant all the time.

He stated that Imran Khan has declared that the participants of the long march will remain peaceful.

The CM was giving a briefing on the security arrangements by the Inspector General of Police and the concerned police officers. Former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, IGP Faisal Shahkar, CPO Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, RPO Sheikhupura, DIG Operations Lahore, CPOs Gujranwala, Sheikhupura and DPOs of Chakwal, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Rawalpindi, Wazirabad, Sialkot, Gujrat and Chief Operating Officer PSCA attended the meeting.

Moreover, Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka Yasin Joya called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office and appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government to provide relief to the common man. The CM has taken important steps for public welfare in a short period while steps for the rehabilitation of the flood victims are praiseworthy, he noted. The welfare-oriented works done by you previously are still remembered by the people, he added.

Elahi said that he is working day and night for the prosperity of the people. The PML-N government stopped working on my projects during its tenure which increased the cost and burdened the exchequer, he spoke. I ordered to resume work on the stopped projects and am trying hard to provide maximum relief to the people in a short period, he said.

