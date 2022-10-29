Rehabilitation: PM asks using resources on emergency basis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a review meeting regarding the rehabilitation of flood victims on Friday.

The Minister of Planning Ahsan Iqbal briefed the Prime Minister about Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) prepared in collaboration with the international development partners, UN and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), for the sustainable rehabilitation of the flood victims.

The prime minister directed the relevant departments of utilizing the available resources on an emergency basis for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, National Coordinator NFRCC Lt. Gen. Zafar Iqbal and Additional Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry attended the meeting.

