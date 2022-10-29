AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister rejects Swati’s claim

Fazal Sher Published 29 Oct, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday categorically rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Senator Azam Swati’s claim that he was handed over to another agency by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after his arrest in a case registered against him over his alleged controversial tweet.

Addressing at a press conference flanked by the Director of Cyber Crime Wing of FIA Waqar Uddin Syed and Additional Director of Cyber Crime Wing Ayaz said that the agency had arrested Swati after fulfilling all legal formalities and was never handed over to another agency.

“Neither Swati was given in the custody of any other agency nor any other agency demanded his custody,” he said, adding that he remained in the custody of FIA from the time of his arrest.

He said that today Swati named two army officers in his press conference.

“Does he (Swati) think his intimidating statement would stop the two army officers from undertaking their unconstitutional responsibilities,” he added.

The interior minister said that Swati after the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in a money laundering case posted a controversial tweet on his tweeter account. If the court acquits them then this is justice but if the same court acquits us in fake cases registered by them against us, then this is against justice, he said.

Sanaullah said that FIA has registered a First Information Report (FIR) and arrested him after committing a cognizable offense. Swati through his tweet maligned two institutions - judiciary and another institution that has nothing to do with the judiciary, he said, adding after his arrest, Swati was produced before the court and as per court order his medical was conducted by the medical board, and added that the medical board declared him fit and rule torture against him.

He said that after obtaining bail from the court, Swati leveled allegations against two responsible officers that the FIA hand over him to them, and they tortured him. If he was subjected to any torture, then he should have filed an application before the head of the Cyber Crime Wing or before the court or before him, he said.

“It is important to put facts before the nation, as they lie brazenly,” the minister said.

Additional Director of Cyber Crime Wing Ayaz who headed the raiding team that arrest Swati said that the agency team conducted a raid at the senator’s house after obtaining a search and seize warrant from the court.

At the time of the raid, Swati was not present within the premises of his house and fled outside and hid in a drain to avert his arrest, he said, adding that the FIA team arrested him from outside his house and his claim that he was tortured in front of his granddaughter is false.

To a question about reports of terror threats, the interior minister said that there are intelligence reports that terrorists can take advantage of the situation and create unrest in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif FIA Hamza Shehbaz Azam Swati Rana Sanaullah Cyber Crime Wing

Comments

1000 characters

Minister rejects Swati’s claim

Pakistan, KSA agree to increase cooperation in energy, other sectors

PM likely to seek debt relief from China

No extension of IT return filing deadline: FBR

Assets declared under two statutes not subject to CVT: expert

PTBA urges FBR to remove bottlenecks

Embittered but confident Imran Khan kicks off ‘long march’

Audio leaks probe: FIA summons Qureshi

ECC allows TCP to import wheat, urea

PCGA demands govt take notice of cotton trade ‘crisis’

Small-scale traders: FBR says simple tax return form in Urdu to be notified

Read more stories