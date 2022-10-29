Minister rejects Swati’s claim

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday categorically rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Senator Azam Swati’s claim that he was handed over to another agency by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after his arrest in a case registered against him over his alleged controversial tweet.

Addressing at a press conference flanked by the Director of Cyber Crime Wing of FIA Waqar Uddin Syed and Additional Director of Cyber Crime Wing Ayaz said that the agency had arrested Swati after fulfilling all legal formalities and was never handed over to another agency.

“Neither Swati was given in the custody of any other agency nor any other agency demanded his custody,” he said, adding that he remained in the custody of FIA from the time of his arrest.

He said that today Swati named two army officers in his press conference.

“Does he (Swati) think his intimidating statement would stop the two army officers from undertaking their unconstitutional responsibilities,” he added.

The interior minister said that Swati after the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in a money laundering case posted a controversial tweet on his tweeter account. If the court acquits them then this is justice but if the same court acquits us in fake cases registered by them against us, then this is against justice, he said.

Sanaullah said that FIA has registered a First Information Report (FIR) and arrested him after committing a cognizable offense. Swati through his tweet maligned two institutions - judiciary and another institution that has nothing to do with the judiciary, he said, adding after his arrest, Swati was produced before the court and as per court order his medical was conducted by the medical board, and added that the medical board declared him fit and rule torture against him.

He said that after obtaining bail from the court, Swati leveled allegations against two responsible officers that the FIA hand over him to them, and they tortured him. If he was subjected to any torture, then he should have filed an application before the head of the Cyber Crime Wing or before the court or before him, he said.

“It is important to put facts before the nation, as they lie brazenly,” the minister said.

Additional Director of Cyber Crime Wing Ayaz who headed the raiding team that arrest Swati said that the agency team conducted a raid at the senator’s house after obtaining a search and seize warrant from the court.

At the time of the raid, Swati was not present within the premises of his house and fled outside and hid in a drain to avert his arrest, he said, adding that the FIA team arrested him from outside his house and his claim that he was tortured in front of his granddaughter is false.

To a question about reports of terror threats, the interior minister said that there are intelligence reports that terrorists can take advantage of the situation and create unrest in the country.

