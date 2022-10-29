AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KE Q1 results shows considerable decline

Press Release Published 29 Oct, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

KARACHI: KE’s financial results for Q1 FY 23 showed a considerable decline owing to the impact of multiple macroeconomic and geopolitical factors. The company reported losses per share of PKR 0.59 in Q1FY23 compared to earnings per share of PKR 0.11 for same period last fiscal.

Gross profitability also decreased while the units dispatched to Karachi shrank by 8.9%. EBITDA decreased from PKR 11.8 billion to a loss of PKR 2.6 billion.

Tough economic conditions including but not limited to a depreciating rupee, increased inflation, high prices of fuel and non-availability of local gas, backlogs of PKR 80.4 billion in receivables from government, increased borrowing and financing costs were all cited as reasons for the financial performance.

KE’s cash flows remain volatile and sensitive to the overall national and global economic situation. The utility has been raising awareness on these challenges and remains in touch with relevant stakeholders to find a viable solution, but the current economic climate is hindering progress.

After the recent flurry of disclosures to Pakistan Stock Exchange and surge of reporting on the company’s shareholding, successful conclusion of the 112th Annual General Meeting and the issuance of the Director’s Report seemed to indicate that the KE Board remains active and the company’s internal position is stable.

Company disclosure to the PSX on Q1 results also presented a positive outlook despite the tumultuous outcome. KE stated that they are preparing for renewal of tariff for next control period, with aim to obtain sustainable “cost reflective tariff with robust adjustment mechanisms” to bring equity with other entities in power sector.

BQPS-III, KE’s long-awaited power plant, was reported to be in advanced stages of commissioning expected to be integrated into network by end of 2022 which will bring an expected 900-MW of efficient energy to the city.

Further 1200-MW of renewable energy are also planned to be added to the system to make cheaper electricity available for customers in the future. Transmission network is also undergoing investment for enhancement and construction work is underway to build new grids and linkages with National Grid for supply of excess power to Karachi.

T&D losses were also reported to have decreased from 17.0% in Q1 FY22 to 15.8% in same period of current fiscal. Company has provided 40,000 low-cost meters to regularize their electricity consumption. KE report also stated that partnerships with banks are allowing credit card holders to pay their bills and convert to instalment for ease in payment which appears to be a first in the industry.

The company also helped people in flood affected areas through donations from employees of Rs2.7 million which was matched by organization. Simultaneously, Akhuwat Solar microfinance fund has also been supported with PKR 7.5 million donations out of which PKR 5.7 million has been used to support 35 beneficiaries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KE EBITDA electricity consumption prices of fuel

Comments

1000 characters

KE Q1 results shows considerable decline

Pakistan, KSA agree to increase cooperation in energy, other sectors

PM likely to seek debt relief from China

No extension of IT return filing deadline: FBR

Assets declared under two statutes not subject to CVT: expert

PTBA urges FBR to remove bottlenecks

Embittered but confident Imran Khan kicks off ‘long march’

Audio leaks probe: FIA summons Qureshi

ECC allows TCP to import wheat, urea

PCGA demands govt take notice of cotton trade ‘crisis’

Small-scale traders: FBR says simple tax return form in Urdu to be notified

Read more stories