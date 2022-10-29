AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
IHC extends protective bail of PML-N leader

Terence J Sigamony Published 29 Oct, 2022 05:55am
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday extended protective bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif in terrorism cases.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akthar Kayani heard the cases on petitions moved Latif and extended his protective bail for two weeks.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer Sardar Timur Aslam and Assistant Attorney General Usman Ghumman appeared before the court.

The AAG informed the court that the report could not come from the provinces, and some time is needed for submitting the reports.

The bench accepted the request and gave two weeks’ time to the federal interior secretary to submit the details of the cases registered against Latif in all the provinces.

The court also extended the protective bail of Latif and deferred the hearing for two weeks.

The IHC bench had earlier barred the police from arresting Latif and directed the petitioner to submit a surety bond of Rs 10,000 while it also directed the secretary interior to apprise the court after collecting details of cases registered against him.

In this matter, Javed Latif approached the IHC seeking protective bail plea in the terrorism cases registered against him in Lahore and Peshawar as he wanted to cast his vote in the by-elections in his constituency.

PML-N leader Javed Latif was booked under terrorism charges for inciting people against the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan, last month. The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged with the Green Town police station, following a press conference of Latif in Islamabad. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Imam Masjid Irshad-ul-Rehman.

The case was registered for inciting people against former prime minister Imran Khan by making false statements. The complainant accused Latif of inciting the people intentionally in consultation with Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.

