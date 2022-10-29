AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
8th convocation ceremony of BUHSC held

Published 29 Oct, 2022
KARACHI: The 8th convocation ceremony of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus (BUHSC) was held at Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff and Pro- Chancellor Bahria University Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest and awarded Medals and Merit Certificates to the students having outstanding achievements in academics.

A total of 262 graduates were conferred degree of M Phil, MBBS, BDS, BS (Nursing), DPT and MLT. Certificates of merit and medals were awarded to the position holders.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the students, parents and faculty on achieving a significant milestone in their life and also appreciated extensive efforts put in by the students and BUHSC faculty.

The Chief Guest underscored that by pursuing health education as career, they have opted for a very noble profession that serves humanity at large, without any distinction or discrimination. He also expected that young graduates of BUHSC will spend some time in rural areas of the country which will definitely contribute towards health care of the needy.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat (retd) highlighted major developmental projects in hand at BUHSC including under construction Dental College and extended On-Campus accommodation for students. On academic front, he specially mentioned the introduction of PhD program in Health Sciences and FCPS training in Dental subjects. Towards the end, Oath Taking Ceremony was performed by Dean Health Sciences.

The Ceremony was attended by senior officials from Pakistan Navy, Bahria University and notables from medical fraternity.

