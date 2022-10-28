AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares post second straight weekly rise as energy, auto climb

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2022 04:11pm
Follow us

Indian shares registered their second straight weekly gain on Friday, boosted by energy and automobile stocks and as a fall in U.S. Treasury yields made riskier assets more appealing.

The NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 0.28% to 17,786.80 at close, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.34% higher to 59,959.85. For the truncated week, the benchmark indexes posted a gain of over 1% each.

“The strengthening rupee along with a softening treasury yield and decent Q2 earnings results are supporting the domestic market in the near term,” Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

The Indian rupee posted a weekly rise on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will pivot to smaller-sized rate hikes from December.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield was at 4.01%, down 20 basis points so far this week, after data showed U.S. consumer and business spending slowed in the third quarter, pointing to a possible peak in inflation that could allow the Fed to ease its aggressive rate hikes.

Indian shares end higher as metals boost

Globally, share markets were down on Friday as a near $1 trillion weekly wipeout in top tech stocks outweighed hopes of a slowdown in Fed and ECB rate rises.

In domestic trading, Nifty’s energy and automobile indexes closed 1.39% and 1.63% higher, respectively. The metal index dropped 1.46% after a 2.7% surge in the previous session.

India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki and conglomerate Reliance Industries were the top boosts to the benchmark indexes, climbing nearly 5% and 3%, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki beat estimates with a more than four-fold jump in quarterly profit, as it benefited from record sales volume.

Pharmaceutical major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories closed 0.7% lower ahead of its quarterly earnings results.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares post second straight weekly rise as energy, auto climb

Saudi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan, announces PM Shehbaz

Rupee records 3rd successive loss, settles at 222.47 against US dollar

Pakistan needs $16.3bn to recover from flood damages, says govt

OPEC expected to stick to view of long-term oil demand rise

Pakistan’s only can-maker to enhance production capacity by 26%

At $524.5bn, India's forex reserves drop to lowest since July 2020

Oil falls as China widens COVID curbs

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives

Demoralised Pakistan must believe in World Cup miracle, says Masood

Projects finalised ahead of PM’s China’s visit

Read more stories