LONDON: European stock markets slid at the open Friday following heavy losses in Asia on rising fears of a global recession as shares in tech companies crash.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 1.0 percent to 7,002.83 points.

European stocks notch 5-week highs on hopes central banks will pivot

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index retreated 1.0 percent to 13,083.69 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.8 percent to 6,195.04.