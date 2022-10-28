AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
ANL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
AVN 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
EFERT 81.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 52.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
FCCL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
FLYNG 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
GGGL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.12%)
MLCF 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
OGDC 70.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.49%)
PAEL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
TPLP 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
TREET 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 113.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
UNITY 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.52%)
WAVES 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -34.1 (-0.82%)
BR30 15,172 Decreased By -114.9 (-0.75%)
KSE100 41,397 Decreased By -205.9 (-0.49%)
KSE30 15,142 Decreased By -147.8 (-0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars rally with bonds on hopes for fewer hikes

Published 28 Oct, 2022 10:05am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were trying to keep their rally rolling on Friday as markets reined in expectations for future US and global rate hikes, giving local bond markets one of their best weeks in years.

The Aussie edged back up to $0.6466, having been as high as $0.6522 overnight before a dive in iron ore prices pulled it down.

That put it 1.1% higher for the week and well away from a recent 2-1/2 year low of $0.6170.

The kiwi stood proud at $0.5866, having touched a one-month top of $0.5873.

It was up a hefty 3.8% for the week as speculators bailed out of crowded short positions.

Australia, NZ dollars hover near multi-week highs on central bank pivot hopes

Bonds benefited mightily after the European Central Bank hiked rates as expected but sounded cautious on the outlook, stoking a big rally in Euribor futures.

Investors also again lengthened the odds on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) hiking by an outsized 50 basis points at its November policy meeting next week, following October’s quarter-point move.

That reversed the hawkish shift that followed an alarmingly hot reading for third quarter consumer prices that showed core inflation surging to a 32-year peak of 6.5%.

A record rise in producer prices suggested inflation would accelerate further this quarter.

Futures and swaps now imply around an 80% chance of a quarter-point hike to 2.85% on Nov. 1, and 20% for a larger move.

A Reuters poll of 32 analysts found 28 expected a rise of 25 basis points, with the rest tipping 50 basis points. Most see rates topping out between 3.6% and 3.85%.

Of the major local banks, NAB, CBA and ANZ reckon the RBA will opt for a quarter-point move while Westpac shifted to 50 basis points after the inflation data.

“The optics of dropping the pace of tightening in October and then stepping it up the following month would not look good,” said Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics at CBA.

“And such a decision would send a very confusing message to households and businesses.”

“On balance we favour a 25bp rate hike, but think it’s probably a closer call than is implied by market pricing.”

Bond markets are clearly betting on a slowdown in the pace of tightening globally, with Australian three-year yields down a staggering 50 basis points this week in the biggest drop in a decade.

Yields on 10-year paper fell almost as much to 3.75%, putting them 15 basis points under Treasury yields.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars rally with bonds on hopes for fewer hikes

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

ECC approves Rs1.378bn net salary of PSM employees

B2B co-op, G2G pacts with China: CPEC projects will be expedited: govt

Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC

Army, ISI assail Imran Khan on the eve of his ‘long march’

PTI reacts strongly

Journalist’s murder: ‘Evidence leads us to IK, ARY CEO’: Sanaullah

SBP governor launches ‘Roshan Equity Investment’

Nepra brushes aside PD’s accusations

MPCL threatens to suspend gas supply to power sector from Nov

Read more stories