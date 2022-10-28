PTI reacts strongly

LAHORE: Responding to the DG ISI and DG ISPR’s press conference, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leaders have said that everyone wants institutions not to participate in politics; “it will be easier if every institution remains and works within its role defined in the Constitution”.

“The PTI always respected and defended the institution (the army) and strengthened it. It would be wrong to say that we were against the institution,” said former foreign minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi while addressing a press conference here on Thursday. He was joined by PTI senior leaders Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar and Shireen Mazari.

Qureshi reiterated PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s commitment to see the Pakistan army strong; “Khan always in the past had said that Pakistan needs a strong army and full credit goes to them for their role in the fight against terrorism and flood relief work”.

To a question, he categorically stated that they do not want a deadlock with the government; “politicians always find a way to resolve issues. We believe a fresh election is the only way to bring the country out of the current political instability and economic woes.

We are ready to talk with the government on new elections or for that matter on electoral reforms,” he added. “If the government has another solution then we are ready to discuss it. In my opinion, we do not see any other way but fresh elections can bring the much-needed stability in the country,” he added.

Talking about criticism over the ‘foreign cypher’, the PTI Vice Chairman said that they have been constantly saying that the cypher was and is a reality.

‘Make cypher public now,’ demands IK

He recalled that when a meeting was held regarding the cypher, “where I was present along with Imran Khan and Asad Umar, we were informed that the cypher is an important issue and a demarche should be issued to the ambassador over this, following which several sessions, including one of the National Security Committee, were held.

“If it was a conspiracy, as the coalition government claims, then what was the need for demarche and why was it referred to as political interference?” he rejected all accusations regarding PTI forcing the Pakistani ambassador to do such a thing. “The Pakistani ambassador said he had never seen such language in his entire diplomatic experience.

We did not build any narrative that could harm Pakistan; the PTI has always respected the institutions and defended them at every turn,” he added.

In response to PTI leader Faisal Vawda’s press conference, Qureshi said that it was aimed at creating a sense of fear among the masses, as people were enthusiastic about the long march. “The PTI’s policy was clear regarding a peaceful long march, and Vawada’s press conference was an attempt to damage the confidence that people have in PTI,” he added.

Qureshi assured journalists that the PTI’s long march would remain peaceful and the party would march towards Islamabad in line with the Constitution. “I urge people to participate in the long march, without any fears, as it is a step towards Khan’s ‘Haqeedi Azadi’ agenda,” he added.

Meanwhile, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar said that criticizing the armed forces was the constitutional right of Imran Khan; “one can differ with the PTI Chairman’s criticism, but whatever he says is for the betterment of the army and the country. “He never showed disrespect for the institution or criticised it in foreign countries or with foreign leaders. He has never uttered a word to weaken the institution,” he added.

“Khan has on several occasions expressed his views on the army’s role (in politics), but he strongly believes that a strong army is crucial for Pakistan, given its geostrategic position. However, PTI Chairman Khan does not agree with all the institution’s decisions.

“In their press conference, the military officials pointed out that levelling allegations against the institution’s leadership were inappropriate. If their leadership was important, doesn’t the reputation of country’s biggest leader matter?” he questioned. He said he believed Pakistan was facing unprecedented political, economic and social crises and hence early elections were the only solution to it.

Umar noted that Khan had demanded the military use its influence for stability in the country and it was not unconstitutional; “issues discussed behind closed doors are not secret, as he has talked about it in his rallies and press conferences”.

The PTI General Secretary was of the view that it was imperative to evaluate the current and past situations arising in the country; “we need to think about it. When we will take a look at the events that transpired, we will see that institutions have also made some mistakes,” he added.

“The DG ISI said that in the past, Pakistan was divided into two parts due to hatred; it happened because the wishes of the people were not respected,” he added. Addressing the media, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said he was shocked by the DG ISI’s press conference; “if political leaders hold press conferences, we can respond to them. But after a press conference was held by the institutions, we cannot respond to them out of respect,” he added.

He was of the view that along with the respect of institutions, it was also important to respect the people’s choices. “We have to decide whether we want to run Pakistan in accordance with democratic norms or become a country like Burma. Let the people of Pakistan decide their fate and not the elite behind closed doors,” he added.

Speaking of Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya, Fawad said the threats received by the deceased were not hidden from anybody as he had also informed the President about the threat to his life in a letter. “He did not leave Pakistan on the directions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government; he left Pakistan because he was not being allowed to speak”.

