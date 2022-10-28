AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
Tens of thousands attend funeral of Arshad Sharif

AFP Published 28 Oct, 2022 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: Tens of thousands of mourners attended the funeral Thursday of a Pakistani journalist shot dead by police in Kenya.

Sharif had fled the country in August to escape sedition charges, and his death triggered widespread speculation that he was targeted for his views.

The funeral at Islamabad’s main mosque drew up to 40,000 mourners, according to police at the scene, with people spilling into the gardens and surrounding streets.

Many media figures attended, but supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) made up a large proportion of the crowd, waving flags and chanting “Arshad, your blood will bring revolution”.

“Arshad Sharif sacrificed his life to expose the faces of the corrupt and we should not let that sacrifice be for nothing,” said Muhammad Iqbal, a 35-year-old shopkeeper and PTI supporter who had travelled from the neighbouring garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Samina Qureshi said PTI supporters came “to vent our anger against the military which has manipulated politics throughout”.

After prayers, coffin bearers struggled to push through the crowd to a waiting ambulance for onward passage to a graveyard.

