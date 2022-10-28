AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
DAP makers agree to slash price: Dar

Recorder Report Published 28 Oct, 2022 06:58am
ISLAMABAD: The fertilizer manufacturers have agreed to consider significant reduction in price of DAP, said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar following a meeting with a delegation of Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim (FFBL) Thursday.

The Finance Minister presided over a meeting with DAP manufacturers on fertilizers and requested them to reconsider the price of DAP fertilizer as the government wanted to provide relief the farmers.

The FFBL delegation briefed the finance minister about the contribution of FFBL through local DAP manufacturing to national exchequer and stated it is the only DAP producer in the country.

The local DAP manufacturing ensured round-the-year availability and shield the farmers from vagaries of international market. They also apprised the Finance Minister about the various issues being faced by them due to expensive inputs, power shortage, GST, etc.

The minister acknowledged the positive contribution of local DAP manufacturers and stated that the local production of DAP makes the production not only more competitive but also significantly reduces the overall cost of production. The FFBL delegation further informed the finance minister about the ongoing economic situation of the country regarding huge loss due to devastating floods and the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts.

Dar stated that the present government is keenly focusing upon giving relief to farmers to ensure smooth production of goods in the country and asked the fertilizer manufacturers to reconsider the price of DAP.

The meeting discussed in details on the price of DAP and Fertilizer manufacturers agreed to consider significant reduction in the price of DAP. The Finance Minister thanked the DAP manufacturers for their cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmood, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, MD FFBL Arif-ur-Rehman, Head Corporate Affairs FFBL, Brig. Edgar Felix, CFO FFBL Javed Akhtar and other senior officers form the Finance division attended the meeting.

