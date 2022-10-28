Toot Deep-1 well in Attock: OGDCL discovers oil

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), being the operator of Toot Mining Lease with 100 percent working interest, has made an oil discovery from Lokhart Formation at Toot Deep-1 well, which is located in Attock District, Punjab province. Toot Deep-1 well was spudded in on December 25, 2020 and successfully drilled down to total depth of 5545 meters in Tobra Formation.

Based on the interpretation results of open hole logs data, Lockhart Formation has successfully tested oil at the rate of 882 barrels per day and 0.93 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 600 Pounds per Square Inch (psi) at 32/64 inch choke size.

