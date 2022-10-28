‘Punjab taking lead in investment, other sectors’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Thursday Punjab is taking the lead in investment and other sectors by extending facilities under one roof and increased investment will create new job opportunities.

“Punjab is the safest and best province for investors today; one window operation has been started for the convenience of investors and the government is facilitating the investors and public at all levels,” the CM said during a meeting with CEO of the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade, and Secretary Special Economic Zones Authority Jalal Hasan here on Thursday.

Jalal Hasan briefed the CM about steps to encourage foreign investment in the province. He also presented the Punjab Investment Catalog, 2022 to the CM.

Sources claimed that the CM desired that the PBIT should play pro-active role to enhance investment climate in the province. He appreciated the work done by PBIT to compile the catalogue and attracting foreign direct investment through rapid industrialization and special economic zones.

