AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 75.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.67%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.71%)
EPCL 52.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.54%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
OGDC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
PRL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
TELE 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
TPLP 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TREET 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (4.31%)
UNITY 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 15,287 Increased By 168.8 (1.12%)
KSE100 41,603 Increased By 62.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,290 Increased By 16.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Punjab taking lead in investment, other sectors’

Recorder Report Published 28 Oct, 2022 07:28am
Follow us

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Thursday Punjab is taking the lead in investment and other sectors by extending facilities under one roof and increased investment will create new job opportunities.

“Punjab is the safest and best province for investors today; one window operation has been started for the convenience of investors and the government is facilitating the investors and public at all levels,” the CM said during a meeting with CEO of the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade, and Secretary Special Economic Zones Authority Jalal Hasan here on Thursday.

Jalal Hasan briefed the CM about steps to encourage foreign investment in the province. He also presented the Punjab Investment Catalog, 2022 to the CM.

Sources claimed that the CM desired that the PBIT should play pro-active role to enhance investment climate in the province. He appreciated the work done by PBIT to compile the catalogue and attracting foreign direct investment through rapid industrialization and special economic zones.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

INVESTMENT job opportunities Chief Minister Punjab PBIT Parvez Elahi

Comments

1000 characters

‘Punjab taking lead in investment, other sectors’

ECC approves Rs1.378bn net salary of PSM employees

B2B co-op, G2G pacts with China: CPEC projects will be expedited: govt

Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC

Army, ISI assail Imran Khan on the eve of his ‘long march’

PTI reacts strongly

Journalist’s murder: ‘Evidence leads us to IK, ARY CEO’: Sanaullah

SBP governor launches ‘Roshan Equity Investment’

Nepra brushes aside PD’s accusations

MPCL threatens to suspend gas supply to power sector from Nov

Three Pakistani firemen die in Doha accident before World Cup

Read more stories