Over 8,900 candidates to appear in SU’s pre-entrance test

Recorder Report Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 07:37am
HYDERABAD: The pre-entry test for admission to bachelor degree programmes for the academic year 2023 will be held on October 30 in the first phase at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, wherein a total of 8,960 candidates including 7,360 male and 1,600 female candidates will appear.

Director Admissions Prof Ayaz Keerio said those candidates who had been called to appear in pre-entrance test belonged to 14 districts of Sindh including Dadu, Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Sukkur, Khairpur Mir’s, Naushero Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Karachi and Umerkot.

He further stated that the candidates of the Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces will also take the test on October 30.

He said the admit cards will be sent to the candidates of above-mentioned districts today (Friday) through their e-portals and the e-mail IDs provided on the admission form.

According to Dr Keerio, out of the candidates of 14 districts, if some of them did not receive their admit cards through the e-portal and their given email IDs by Friday, they will be called to appear in the entrance test in the second phase of the test which is scheduled to be held on November 6.

It may be noted that the pre-entry test is being conducted in two phases only, while the aspirants of the bachelor degree programmes could take part in it.

