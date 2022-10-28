AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
Customs foils bid to smuggle paper needed for cigarette-making

Sohail Sarfraz Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 07:39am
ISLAMABAD: The Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement) Karachi has unearthed a new fraudulent technique used by smugglers to bring non-duty paid cigarette-making paper (filter rolling paper) under the cover of personal baggage scheme.

In this regard, the Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement) Karachi has foiled a major attempt to smuggle cigarette-making paper (filter rolling paper) worth Rs4.1 million under the under the cover of personal baggage scheme at Karachi port.

A passenger namely Muhammad Khan S/o Muhabbat Khan arrived from Jebel Ali, Dubai with luggage declared the cigarette making paper as household items.

It has been established that the culprits involved in the case have attempted to smuggle restricted or non-bonafide goods by misdeclaration and suppressing the presence of cigarette making paper under the guise of personal effects and intended to evade the amount of Rs 41,41546 which caused damage to the national kitty.

The recovered cigarette making paper in rolls (cigarette filter rolling rods) was not a bonafide item to be imported under the personal baggage scheme allowed under SRO.666(I)/2006.

However, upon investigation, it was revealed that the luggage includes cigarette tipping paper of more than 9,157 Kgs, 1,800 bobbins. It is important to note that 1,800 bobbins can be used to make over 540 million cigarettes. The operation was spearheaded by Deputy Collector Enforcement.

If the authorities had not taken timely action, the national exchequer would have been deprived of these invaluable duties and taxes.

As per the FIR, confiscated cigarette making paper in bobbins was not bona-fide item to be imported under personal luggage scheme allowed under SRO 666(1)2006 dated 28th June 2006

This was established that culprits involved in the case have attempted to smuggle restricted and non bonafide goods by misleading and suppressing the presence of restricted items under the guise of personal effects to evade the amount of taxes which would have caused immense damage to the national exchequer.

The role of the clearing agent would also be ascertained during the course of investigation.

Customs officials stated that further investigations into the matter is in progress.

The recovered goods along with Kissan Cork Tipping in rolls (cigarette filter rolling paper) were seized under section 168 of the Customs Act 1969 and a notice under section 171 of the Customs Act was also issued.

