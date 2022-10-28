Bilawal terms media talk of ISI, ISPR chiefs historic

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has described the rare but explosive joint press conference of ISI Director General Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum and ISPR chief Lt-Gen Babar Iftikhar as unprecedented and historic.

In a tweet uploaded on Thursday, Bilawal Bhutto said: “The transition of establishment from controversial to constitutional role is vital for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.”

He further said: “The PPP has struggled for this purpose for three generations.”

He maintained that “institutional desire to transition must be encouraged”.

The ISI and ISPR chiefs in their joint presser put up a stout defence of the establishment amid allegations emanating after the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.