'What was purpose of holding a political presser': Imran raises questions on ISPR press conference

  • PTI chairman says ever since his ouster, he tried his best to protect the country’s interests
BR Web Desk Published 28 Oct, 2022 12:52am
PTI chairman Imran Khan on Thursday raised questions on the unprecedented press conference held by Director Generals of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) earlier today, saying that if "institutions were apolitical what was the purpose of holding a political presser,” Aaj News reported.

“They held an hour-long press conference, after claiming that they have distanced themselves from politics,” Imran Khan said during an interview with a private news channel.

The PTI chief said that the press conference was not on security issues, but a political presser meant to thwart his planned long march towards Islamabad.

Imran said ever since his ouster, he tried his best to protect the country’s interests.

“But when they do a press conference like this […] and if I start responding […] it will directly go against our army and I don’t want to hurt them in any way. This is why I always try my criticism to be constructive and beneficial,” Imran said.

Imran reiterated that “dirty harry” — who he says has been recently posted in Islamabad — was behind the torture inflicted on his party leaders Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill.

“Our effort is to criticise them. With these actions that you’re doing, who is hurting? The country is being hurt, and what is happening because of these acts?”

Reflecting on "secret meetings with Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa, the PTI chief said that before the no-confidence vote, he was aware of the “conspiracy” to topple his government.

“I very publicly said again and again that I had told Gen Bajwa that if at this time this conspiracy succeeds it will have a direct impact and loss on the economy.

“I warned and said that there were talks of an extension here. I told him that if they’re offering you [an extension], then we can do the same,” Imran said.

PTI won't enter Red Zone

To a question about PTI’s long march that starts on Friday morning, Imran said his party would not enter Islamabad’s Red Zone during the protest, and that the march will remain peaceful.

Responding to a question about Faisal Vawda’s presser on Thursday, Imran said he had seen many people close to him changing sides.

“It was very painful and disappointing,” he said, adding that he knew at whose request Vawda held a presser.

PTI Imran Khan Long march

