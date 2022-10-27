FIA arrests senior journalist Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday arrested ARY anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain in Lahore in a case pertaining to bank fraud, Aaj News reported.

Confirming the news, Hussain’s son told a private news channel that his father was at a coffee shop in the Gulberg area with friends when an FIA team arrested him.

“There was no notice from FIA, there was an old case of 2004 or 2005 related to the property which was closed,” he said.

Reportedly, the case against Hussain was registered in the FCA Banking Circle in 2011 and his arrest warrants were issued in July 2013.

The senior journalist is accused of taking a loan from the bank on fake documents.