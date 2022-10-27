AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 75.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.67%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.71%)
EPCL 52.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.54%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
OGDC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
PRL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
TELE 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
TPLP 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TREET 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (4.31%)
UNITY 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 15,287 Increased By 168.8 (1.12%)
KSE100 41,603 Increased By 62.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,290 Increased By 16.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper pulls back as China COVID cases rise, dollar firms

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2022 04:35pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

LONDON: Copper and aluminium prices retreated on Thursday, weighed down by more coronavirus curbs in top metals consumer China, a firmer dollar and rising aluminium inventories.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 1.5% to $7,676 a tonne by 1000 GMT after climbing 3.6% on Wednesday.

“People were starting to get a bit bullish yesterday with copper stocks tight, but it was overdone and also the dollar is stronger today, so the market is pulling back,” said Robert Montefusco at broker Sucden Financial.

Available LME copper inventories, those not earmarked for delivery, have tumbled 68% over the past three weeks.

But LME copper prices have slumped 21% so far this year, burdened by worries about a global recession and strict COVID-19 lockdowns in China that have dampened growth.

Copper slips as China’s yuan falls to lowest since 2008

China on Thursday reported a third straight day of more than 1,000 new COVID cases nationwide, spurring cities from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the northwest to double down on COVID-19 curbs.

At the same time, profits at China’s industrial firms fell at a faster clip in January-September as COVID-19 curbs and a property crisis continued to weigh heavily on factory activity.

“The economic weakness and subdued demand have cut producers’ price tolerance of raw materials,” a China-based copper product producer said.

A firmer dollar index also weighed on the market, making metals priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

LME aluminium slid 1.7% to $2,295.50 a tonne after climbing as much as 5.4% in the previous session.

The most-traded aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed 0.4% to 18,565 yuan a tonne.

LME aluminium inventories continued to pile up on Thursday, LME data showed, having surged by 80% in less than three weeks to a six-month high of 587,100 tonnes.

Among other metals, LME zinc added 0.5% to $2,963.50 a tonne and tin rose 0.6% to $18,795, but nickel shed 1.9% to $22,235 and lead dipped 0.1% to $1,888.50.

Copper prices LME copper copper market Copper exports

Comments

1000 characters

Copper pulls back as China COVID cases rise, dollar firms

Qureshi say PTI’s long march will remain peaceful, encourages people to participate

Journalist Arshad Sharif’s funeral prayers offered at Shah Faisal Mosque in Islamabad

Rupee records back-to-back losses, settles at 221.5 against US dollar

OGDCL discovers oil reserves in Punjab

Saudi Arabia should 'not be blamed' for protecting its interests

Black Day: PM Shehbaz says world should not turn blind eye to IIOJK issue

US announces additional flood assistance of $30mn for Pakistan

Fauji Cement begins 3rd line of cement manufacturing

Oil rises on strong crude demand, despite China fears

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Read more stories