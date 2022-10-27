AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 75.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.67%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.71%)
EPCL 52.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.54%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
OGDC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
PRL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
TELE 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
TPLP 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TREET 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (4.31%)
UNITY 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 15,287 Increased By 168.8 (1.12%)
KSE100 41,603 Increased By 62.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,290 Increased By 16.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rebounds to catch up with U.S. soyoil prices

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2022 04:32pm
Follow us

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, narrowing a gap with U.S. soyoil after recent rallies, while higher crude oil prices also lent support.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 0.73% higher at 4,151 ringgit ($880.76) per tonne. It rose 3.13% earlier in the day before paring some of its gain.

Palm was narrowing its spread with U.S. soy oil prices as the gap was “too wide”, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said. The rally eased as prices of U.S. soyoil and rival Dalian oils corrected.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were 0.21% lower. Meanwhile, Dalian’s most active soyoil contract was down 1.15%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.46%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil futures rise on weather-related worries

Crude oil prices steadied following a rally of nearly 3% in the previous session, as concerns over slack demand in China balanced optimism from record U.S. crude exports and sign that recession concerns are abating.

Higher crude oil prices make palm oil more attractive as alternative fuel feedstock.

Palm oil may retest a support of 4,114 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 4,001-4,071 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm rebounds to catch up with U.S. soyoil prices

Qureshi say PTI’s long march will remain peaceful, encourages people to participate

Journalist Arshad Sharif’s funeral prayers offered at Shah Faisal Mosque in Islamabad

Rupee records back-to-back losses, settles at 221.5 against US dollar

OGDCL discovers oil reserves in Punjab

Saudi Arabia should 'not be blamed' for protecting its interests

Black Day: PM Shehbaz says world should not turn blind eye to IIOJK issue

US announces additional flood assistance of $30mn for Pakistan

Fauji Cement begins 3rd line of cement manufacturing

Oil rises on strong crude demand, despite China fears

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Read more stories