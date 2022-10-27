AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.33%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.09%)
EPCL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.66%)
FCCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FLYNG 7.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GTECH 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.55%)
MLCF 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
OGDC 71.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
TPL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
TPLP 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.08%)
TREET 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
TRG 106.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-2.53%)
UNITY 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
WAVES 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.11%)
BR100 4,128 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.21%)
BR30 15,093 Decreased By -24.5 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,495 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,212 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand weakens against stronger dollar

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2022 12:55pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand weakened against a stronger dollar on Thursday, after rising following the release of the mid-term budget that showed an improvement in the country’s fiscal outlook. At 0655 GMT, the rand traded at 17.9550 against the dollar, 0.11% weaker than its previous close.

The National Treasury said on Wednesday South Africa’s deficits were seen shrinking more quickly than before in the next three years, with debt stabilising at a lower level, putting it in a stronger position for any future economic shocks.

The rand’s strong advance can’t be fully attributed to the mid-term budget so much as to mounting bets that a US Federal Reserve policy pause and pivot is drawing nearer, economists at ETM Analytics said in a research note.

South African rand weakens in early trade

“While signs of continued fiscal restraint and encouraging debt-to-GDP forecasts in the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement were welcome, investors are well aware of the risks to the government’s optimistic outlook,” ETM Analytics added.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 3 basis points to 10.760%.

South Africa’s rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand weakens against stronger dollar

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

PM’s visit set to spur CPEC momentum

SBP urged to allow Rousch Power to import equipment

Imported coal: SBP reluctant to approve forex payments: CPPA-G

Fauji Cement begins 3rd line of cement manufacturing

Financial closure of 3 power projects: Govt seeks Sinosure’s support

Oil prices drop on fears China demand may slow

Fifteen dead in attack on Shia shrine in Iran

Release of $1.5bn by ADB confirmed

Evaluation of warehouses’ adequacy: SECP directs CMCs to biennially review SOPs

Read more stories