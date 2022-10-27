AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.03%)
EPCL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.66%)
FCCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FLYNG 7.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.32%)
GGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GTECH 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.37%)
MLCF 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
OGDC 71.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
TPL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
TPLP 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.25%)
TREET 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
TRG 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.61%)
UNITY 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
WAVES 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.11%)
BR100 4,130 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,130 Increased By 12.5 (0.08%)
KSE100 41,503 Decreased By -36.8 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,218 Decreased By -55.9 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares close lower after falls in US tech stocks

AFP Published October 27, 2022 Updated October 27, 2022 12:31pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed lower on Thursday after the tech-rich US Nasdaq index fell following disappointing results from Microsoft and Google parent company Alphabet.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.32 percent, or 86.60 points, to 27,345.24, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.66 percent, or 12.65 points, at 1,905.56.

Japanese stocks were weighed down by falls on Wall Street, especially drops in US tech shares, according to analysts.

Meanwhile “a wait-and-see attitude is growing ahead of earnings reports” by major Japanese companies, Mizuho Securities said.

Overnight in New York, the Nasdaq closed down two percent and the broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.7 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished flat on hopes for a moderation in US monetary policy.

Microsoft and Alphabet shares both plunged more than seven percent after Microsoft offered a lacklustre forecast, while Alphabet was hurt by a pullback in online advertising.

The dollar traded at 145.23 yen in Asia, down from 146.39 yen in New York on Wednesday.

The yen strengthened after the Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points – bolstering the view that the US Federal Reserve could similarly slow the pace of rate hikes, Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

Japan’s Nikkei pares gains in afternoon as China worries weigh

“Traders will keep an eye on the moves of US futures and other trends,” he said.

Automakers were among losers in Tokyo, with Nissan down 1.09 percent to 462.6 yen, while Toyota fell 1.04 percent to 1,999 yen, and Honda lost 1.79 percent to 3,301 yen.

Hitachi slipped 0.60 percent to 6,505 yen and Panasonic lost 0.51 percent to 1,065.5 yen, but SoftBank Group gained 0.93 percent to 6,087 yen.

Microsoft Tokyo stocks Alphabet Inc Japan's Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares close lower after falls in US tech stocks

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

PM’s visit set to spur CPEC momentum

SBP urged to allow Rousch Power to import equipment

Imported coal: SBP reluctant to approve forex payments: CPPA-G

Fauji Cement begins 3rd line of cement manufacturing

Financial closure of 3 power projects: Govt seeks Sinosure’s support

Oil prices drop on fears China demand may slow

Fifteen dead in attack on Shia shrine in Iran

Release of $1.5bn by ADB confirmed

Evaluation of warehouses’ adequacy: SECP directs CMCs to biennially review SOPs

Read more stories