AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
AVN 74.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.97%)
EPCL 52.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.75%)
FCCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.32%)
GGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.99 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.69%)
MLCF 26.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
OGDC 71.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.35%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
TPL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TPLP 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.3%)
TREET 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
TRG 108.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.29%)
UNITY 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.95%)
WAVES 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.11%)
BR100 4,129 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.18%)
BR30 15,125 Increased By 7.4 (0.05%)
KSE100 41,504 Decreased By -35.8 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,219 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.36%)
Oct 27, 2022
Brent oil may retrace towards $94.54-$94.89 range

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2022 10:13am
Brent oil may retrace towards a support zone of $94.54-$94.89 per barrel, as it faces a resistance at $96.32.

The resistance is strengthened by a similar one of $96.33.

Together, they may trigger a correction, which becomes immediate, as the rise from the Wednesday low of $92.06 looks too sharp to sustain.

A break above $96.32 will lead to a gain to $98.10. The current rise could be riding on a wave C, which is capable of travelling to $98.10 or a much higher level.

On the daily chart, oil found a support around a rising trendline.

It may test the resistance at $99.51, a break above which could lead to a gain to $104.41.

Brent oil neutral in a range of $92.33-$94.54

Before moving towards $99.51, oil may pull back towards a support zone of $92.09-$93.44.

Brent crude oil

