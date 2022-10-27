Brent oil may retrace towards $94.54-$94.89 range

Brent oil may retrace towards a support zone of $94.54-$94.89 per barrel, as it faces a resistance at $96.32.

The resistance is strengthened by a similar one of $96.33.

Together, they may trigger a correction, which becomes immediate, as the rise from the Wednesday low of $92.06 looks too sharp to sustain.

A break above $96.32 will lead to a gain to $98.10. The current rise could be riding on a wave C, which is capable of travelling to $98.10 or a much higher level.

On the daily chart, oil found a support around a rising trendline.

It may test the resistance at $99.51, a break above which could lead to a gain to $104.41.

Brent oil neutral in a range of $92.33-$94.54

Before moving towards $99.51, oil may pull back towards a support zone of $92.09-$93.44.