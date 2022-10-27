AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.53%)
AVN 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.85%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.82%)
EFERT 80.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.59%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.65%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.22%)
GGGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.24%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.61%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.15%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.47%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.14%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.05%)
OGDC 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.52%)
PAEL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.54%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.56%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.72%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.75%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-7.45%)
TREET 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.5%)
TRG 109.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.90 (-7.5%)
UNITY 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.32%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.79%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.85%)
BR30 15,118 Decreased By -558.2 (-3.56%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -650 (-1.54%)
KSE30 15,274 Decreased By -263.7 (-1.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PFA confiscates 1,200kg of expired cocoa powder, other products

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday foiled an attempt to supply a huge cache of expired food products and fake labelling material during a raid on a warehouse in Bedian village.

The raid was conducted on the tip-off by a vigilance cell. PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that over 1,200kg of expired cocoa powder and other products were being loaded onto a truck to supply to the local market but the team ruined the unholy ambitions of the adulteration mafia.

He said the name of American food brand and fake address had been used on labelling to deceive the PFA. He said that Bike Squad has been preparing to take action against substandard food points in the narrow streets where big vehicles of the authority could not be entered.

The PFA is pursuing a policy of zero-tolerance against adulteration mafia without any discrimination to ensure the provision of safe and healthy food across the province, Mudassar said. He requested citizens to cooperate with the PFA to eliminate the enemies of public health.

Meanwhile, the District Administration Lahore has joined hands with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to facilitate the provincial food regulatory body in the ongoing door-to-door free milk testing and nutritional counselling campaign.

On Wednesday, the camps were set up for citizens in Gowalmandi, Mochipura, Kashmir Block, Scheme More and Township.

Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Amir Jan said collective collaboration between both departments would bring tangible results. The district administration would also provide maximum assistance to the PFA to get the objectives of the campaign.

He said this while addressing PFA ambassadors and residents of the Gawalmandi at camp. Commissioner Lahore and PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik sensitized the citizens about free milk testing camps, nutritional counselling desks, side effects of adulterated food and PFA’s public service messages.

A door-to-door campaign strategy of PFA Director General was endorsed by Commissioner Lahore division. He said that the campaign would play a vital role to control milk adulteration and ensure the provision of pure milk at the doorstep of people. On the occasion, he has appreciated students for actively participating in social welfare projects.

The PFA DG said the PFA would set up a two-day free milk testing camp in different 80 areas of the city on rotation basis to facilitate the citizens. He said nutritional assessment desks have also been set up along with free milk testing camps for local area people to conduct their tests free of cost regarding weight, height, body mass index and fat analyser.

He said we all have to work collectively to eliminate the adulteration mafia from Punjab. He added that PFA will not spare anyone who breaches the laws.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab Food Authority PFA Mudassar Riaz Malik cocoa powder expired food products

Comments

1000 characters

PFA confiscates 1,200kg of expired cocoa powder, other products

SBP urged to allow Rousch Power to import equipment

Imported coal: SBP reluctant to approve forex payments: CPPA-G

Financial closure of 3 power projects: Govt seeks Sinosure’s support

Germany allows Chinese stake in Hamburg port

Release of $1.5bn by ADB confirmed

Establishment not behind journalist’s killing: PTI leader

Evaluation of warehouses’ adequacy: SECP directs CMCs to biennially review SOPs

Facial recognition of users by LEAs: Banks told to install quality CCTVs at ATMs, on branch premises

ECC to approve grant for Defence Division today

Japan International Cooperation Agency: FBR exempts tax on supply of goods, service

Read more stories