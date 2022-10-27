PFA confiscates 1,200kg of expired cocoa powder, other products

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday foiled an attempt to supply a huge cache of expired food products and fake labelling material during a raid on a warehouse in Bedian village.

The raid was conducted on the tip-off by a vigilance cell. PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that over 1,200kg of expired cocoa powder and other products were being loaded onto a truck to supply to the local market but the team ruined the unholy ambitions of the adulteration mafia.

He said the name of American food brand and fake address had been used on labelling to deceive the PFA. He said that Bike Squad has been preparing to take action against substandard food points in the narrow streets where big vehicles of the authority could not be entered.

The PFA is pursuing a policy of zero-tolerance against adulteration mafia without any discrimination to ensure the provision of safe and healthy food across the province, Mudassar said. He requested citizens to cooperate with the PFA to eliminate the enemies of public health.

Meanwhile, the District Administration Lahore has joined hands with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to facilitate the provincial food regulatory body in the ongoing door-to-door free milk testing and nutritional counselling campaign.

On Wednesday, the camps were set up for citizens in Gowalmandi, Mochipura, Kashmir Block, Scheme More and Township.

Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Amir Jan said collective collaboration between both departments would bring tangible results. The district administration would also provide maximum assistance to the PFA to get the objectives of the campaign.

He said this while addressing PFA ambassadors and residents of the Gawalmandi at camp. Commissioner Lahore and PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik sensitized the citizens about free milk testing camps, nutritional counselling desks, side effects of adulterated food and PFA’s public service messages.

A door-to-door campaign strategy of PFA Director General was endorsed by Commissioner Lahore division. He said that the campaign would play a vital role to control milk adulteration and ensure the provision of pure milk at the doorstep of people. On the occasion, he has appreciated students for actively participating in social welfare projects.

The PFA DG said the PFA would set up a two-day free milk testing camp in different 80 areas of the city on rotation basis to facilitate the citizens. He said nutritional assessment desks have also been set up along with free milk testing camps for local area people to conduct their tests free of cost regarding weight, height, body mass index and fat analyser.

He said we all have to work collectively to eliminate the adulteration mafia from Punjab. He added that PFA will not spare anyone who breaches the laws.

