IVS offers CRS to International Baccalaureate students

KARACHI: In a first for Pakistan, the students of International Baccalaureate’s (IB) Career-related Programme (CP) can now pursue Career-Related Studies (CRS) at the renowned Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture (IVS).

For now, IVS will be offering four diploma courses as part of CRS for the Career-related Programme (CP): Art of Filmmaking, Interior Design and Decor, Creative Advertising and Sketching, and Drawing and Painting, all offered under the IVS Continuing Education Programme. CP students looking to enrol in any of these courses can do so from January 2023 onwards.

“The learning philosophy of IVS and International Baccalaureate are geared towards experiential and cooperative learning. This partnership opens new vistas for post-secondary education in Pakistan”, said Dr Faiza Mushtaq, Dean and Executive Director of IVS.

The CP is an innovative blend of academic study and career skills that incorporates the vision and educational principles of the IB into a unique programme specifically developed for students who wish to engage in career related learning.

The CP’s three-part framework comprises the study of at least two Diploma Programme (DP) courses alongside the distinctive CP core and a career-related study. CP students engage with a rigorous study programme that genuinely interests them, while gaining transferable and lifelong skills in applied knowledge, critical thinking, communication, and cross-cultural engagement.

Uzma Shujjat, Regional Manager for Pakistan, Iran and the Nordic Region for the International Baccalaureate, said: "The CP is the best of both worlds – it combines a quality academic foundation with real hands-on career experience. Having the renowned Indus Valley School onboard to offer CRS to our students is an exciting development as it allows them to gain theoretical and real-world approaches to learning.”

The career-related study is designed to prepare students for higher education, an internship or apprenticeship, or a position in a designated field of interest. It provides the opportunity for students to learn about theories and concepts through application and practice while developing broad-based skills in authentic and meaningful contexts.

The CP has been officially recognized by Pakistan’s Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), Ministry of Education, and is equivalent to the Higher Secondary School Certificate (Humanities only). To register for IVS diploma courses, schools and students can reach out to the Continuing Education Programme (CEP) team. Contact details are available on the IVS website (www.indusvalley.edu.pk).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022