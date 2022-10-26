AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
New Zealand-Afghanistan T20 World Cup clash washed out

AFP Published 26 Oct, 2022 04:02pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
MELBOURNE: New Zealand’s T20 World Cup clash with Afghanistan was abandoned because of rain without a ball being bowled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Both teams receive one point to leave Group 1 wide open after Ireland shocked England by five runs in a rain-shortened first match at the same ground.

New Zealand won their tournament opener against Australia last week while Afghanistan lost their first match to England.

Ireland stun England for famous win at T20 World Cup

The tournament witnessed its first washout on Monday with South Africa and Zimbabwe abandoned in Group 2.

