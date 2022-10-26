AGL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
ANL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.32%)
AVN 75.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.77%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.02%)
EFERT 81.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
EPCL 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.3%)
FCCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.3%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.06%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.65%)
GGL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.55%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.44%)
MLCF 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.33%)
OGDC 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.11%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.55%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.17%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.99%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.67%)
TELE 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.3%)
TPL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-7.45%)
TREET 22.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.96%)
TRG 109.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.90 (-7.5%)
UNITY 20.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.38%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.79%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -77.1 (-1.83%)
BR30 15,158 Decreased By -518.2 (-3.31%)
KSE100 41,553 Decreased By -636.8 (-1.51%)
KSE30 15,289 Decreased By -248.5 (-1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz to visit China on Nov 1

  • This will be PM's first visit to China since assuming office in April 2022
BR Web Desk Published October 26, 2022 Updated October 26, 2022 02:41pm
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China on November 1 at the invitation of Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also accompany him.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Foreign Office (FO) said that this would be the PM's first visit to China since assuming office in April 2022 and follows his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan earlier this year in September.

"The PM will be among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China," the FO said.

He will meet with President Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Keqiang and will also review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments.

"The visit is also expected to advance the wide ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation in the wake of the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on 27th October 2022," the ministry said.

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Earlier, well-informed sources told Business Recorder Pakistan is likely to seek $ 10 billion financial support from China as additional Balance of Payment (BoP) support, draw China’s unutilized IMF SDRs and refinancing/rollover of commercial loans.

Sources also said the Pakistan government is reportedly finalising drafts of over a dozen pacts including rescheduling of Chinese loans, opening of accounting in RMB and cyber security, to be signed during the PM's visit.

China Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz to visit China on Nov 1

Intra-day update: rupee registers fall against US dollar

KSE-100 plunges nearly 600 points as political noise dents sentiments

China fiscal deficit balloons to nearly $1 trillion as economy cools

28 dead in Bangladesh cyclone, millions without power

India orders Google to allow third-party payments, slaps on another fine

Turkish competition board fines Meta Platforms $18.6 million

Ireland stun England for famous win at T20 World Cup

Chinese nationals working on CPEC, non-CPEC projects: Security imperative draws renewed govt attention

Clean energy: At Saudi summit PM makes strong pitch to investors

Read more stories