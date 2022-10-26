Army for probe to determine who ‘forced’ Arshad to leave country

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday said that investigation should be conducted as to who forced Arshad Sharif to leave Pakistan as the institution is targeted for no reason.

He said that a high-level investigation should be conducted into the tragic incident of the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, while speculations and accusations are deplorable.

The DG ISPR went on to say that legal action should also be taken against those making false accusations, adding that the allegations are hurled against the institution for no reason and who is trying to take advantage of the unfortunate incident.

Lt Gen Iftikhar further said we have requested an investigation from the government of Pakistan, adding an action should be taken against those levelling allegations.

“Arshad Sharif was a professional journalist and he also reported during Zarb-e-Azb,” he added.

Senior journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya, says wife

He said that all the factors of this tragic incident need to be looked at and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also contacted Kenyan President regarding the incident.

Earlier Tuesday, General Headquarters of Pakistan Army had written a letter to the federal government to form an inquiry commission to investigate the murder of Arshad Sharif.

The GHQ has also asked the federal government to take action against those involved in levelling baseless allegations against the institution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022