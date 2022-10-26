Arshad Sharif: Maryam’s tweet causes considerable controversy

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz regretted his earlier statement about senior journalist Arshad Sharif on Tuesday.

“My tweet was NOT aimed at mocking someone but about learning our lessons from the past. I am undoing the tweet & apologise for the hurt it may have caused to the aggrieved which never was my intention. May no one ever have to go through this pain. Prayers for the bereaved family.”

Maryam Nawaz’s “vengeful” tweet has left many bewildered and angry on social media.

