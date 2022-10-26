AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
6th Pakistan Industrial Expo: Chinese, Pakistan cos reach $39.8m intent orders

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2022 06:44am
LAHORE: The Chinese and Pakistan companies during the 6th Pakistan Industrial Expo reached intention orders worth US 39.8 million dollars during the total 2,381 match-making meetings arranged by the organizers.

The sixth edition of this annual feature hosted in the provincial metropolis by the Everest Expo International to provide an opportunity for Pakistani industrialists to see the latest Chinese machinery and experience its utility in their own city was participated by over 150 companies including 134 Chinese and 22 from Pakistan.

Chinese Consul General to Lahore Zhao Shiren inaugurated this exhibition where the latest technology and state-of-the-art Computerized Numerically Controlled (CNC) machinery was showcased with a view to upgrading the Pakistani industrial sector. It was visited by over 5,256 industrialists and businessmen representing different chambers and organisations.

Everest Expo International Ltd CEO Yousuf terming the sixth edition as the most successful edition especially after the Covid-19 wave said that various Chinese companies also signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Peshawar, Swabi, Larkana, Women chamber Layyah and Sargodha chambers and Daroghawala and Sahiwal industries association.

Construction Association of Pakistan (CAP) Vice Chairman Chaudhry Aamir Majeed also visited the exhibition along with his peers.

Everest Expo International Manager Expo Zeeshan Hashmi said that it was planned that the machinery placed at the exhibition will be moved to a permanent display centre established by his organization in Lahore. But, he happily, announced that all the machinery in these stalls was sold out.

