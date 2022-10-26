Japanese rubber futures flat

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures were relatively flat on Tuesday, amid stronger domestic equities and marginal losses in the Shanghai market, as China’s long-term demand outlook remains cloudy despite its economic growth beating forecasts in Q3.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for March delivery was up 0.2 yen, or 0.1%, at 220.1 yen ($1.48) per kg as of 0200 GMT.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery was down 10 yuan, or 0.1%, at 12,335 yuan ($1,688) per tonne.