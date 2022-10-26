Japanese rubber futures snap five-session losing streak

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures snapped a five-session losing streak on Tuesday, amid stronger domestic equities and marginal gains in the Shanghai market, although China’s long-term demand outlook remains cloudy despite its economic growth beating forecasts in the third quarter.

Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for March delivery finished 2.7 yen, or 1.2%, higher at 222.6 yen ($1.50) per kg.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery rose 25 yuan to finish at 12,370 yuan ($1,693) per tonne.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average closed up 1.02%.