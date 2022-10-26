CSP organises discussion on Pakistan-US ties

ISLAMABAD: The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), organised a roundtable discussion on Tuesday.

The theme of the discussion was “Pakistan-US Relations: Building a Sustainable Partnership”. The discussion was held under the Chatham House rules, and was moderated by Ambassador Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry, the director general of ISSI.

The guest speaker at the event was Donald Blome, US Ambassador to Pakistan. Other discussants included; Javed Jabbar, Former Senator and Federal Minister; Ambassador Tariq Osman Hyder Former Diplomat; Ambassador Shafqat Kakakhel, Member Chairman SDPI BoG; Mohammad Mudassir Tipu, Additional Secretary Americas, MoFA; Dr. Nazir Mehmood; Dr. Tariq Banuri, Former Chairman, HEC; Ms. Naima Ansari, President, Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Ms. Amna Malik President CoPAIR, and Ambassador Masood Khalid.

Multiple areas of mutual interest and collaboration came under discussion including education, health assistance, climate change, economic partnership, regional connectivity and bilateral relations.

