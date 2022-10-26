ATC grants bail to PTI’s lawmaker

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Muhammad Saleh who was booked under terrorism charges after his guard reportedly fired a shot outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after it announced its verdict in the Toshakhana reference against PTI chief Imran Khan.

The ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas while hearing the bail application of the MNA granted him bail against a surety bond of Rs100,000.

The city police had arrested the MNA and registered a case against him and his guard at Secretariat police station under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (7 ATA), the attempt of murder and interference in government affairs.

The FIRs against Saleh and his guard were registered under Sections 109 (abetment), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public service), 188 (disobedience), and 324 (attempt of murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

