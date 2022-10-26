Parliamentary panel reaffirms commitment to Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to the just cause of Kashmiri people and asked the government to highlight the issue at every international forum.

The in-camera meeting which was held here with Makhdoomzada Syed Basit Ahmed Sultan in the chair, offered fateha for the departed souls of martyrs of Pakistani armed forces, police, other law enforcement agencies and the Kashmiri freedom fighters including those leaders who died in the illegal, unlawful custody of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and also journalist Arshad Sharif.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefed the committee on the latest situation of Kashmir dispute with historical background and future strategy of the government. The Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan also briefed the panel with regard to the historical background and observance of black day 27 October 2022.

The committee chairman added that Kashmir is a vital issue and it must be raised and highlighted at every forum.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, while speaking, said that the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) have been braving the brunt of repression at the hands of world’s third largest and brutal army protected under draconian laws for over 75 years.

Mushaal, who is wife of incarcerated senior Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, said that Kashmiris are being brutally victimized, harassed and tortured and killed by 1000,000 Indian military and paramilitary personnel deployed in the length and breadth of Kashmir.

She raised question as how long will the world watch in silence as India carries out the genocide of the people of Kashmir.

Mushaal stated that it would be a travesty of justice on the part of the international community to leave the hapless Kashmiris at the mercy of India’s ruthless and belligerent occupation.

She revealed that during the past three decades, over 100,000 Kashmiris have been killed by the fascist Indian forces.

She said that the occupation forces crossed all limits of barbarity and inhuman acts as they even use women rape as a weapon of war to defuse the flames of the ongoing just movement for the right to self-determination.

She said that dozens of senior Hurriyat leaders and young Kashmiris were tortured to death in custody for their sole crime to raise voice for liberating Kashmir from Indian yoke, adding Yasin Malik has been kept in death cell, fearing he could have been tortured to death, and efforts should be made to ensure his early release from unlawful detention.

She lamented that fascist Narendra Modi-led Hindutva Indian government was working on a nefarious plan to further marginalize majority population in Kashmir through imperialistic policies such as land grabbing, extermination of the locals, forced evictions, rampant aggression, arbitrary arrests, extra-judicial killings, forced disappearances and systematic genocide of the Kashmiri youth in fake encounters.

Besides, Mushaal said that people of IIOJK were being killed, tortured, raped, and their land was illegally being handed over to non-Kashmiri Hindus in the various parts of the occupied territory in sheer violation of international law and human rights.

She stated that there was a widespread despondency among people of Kashmir over the lack of action by the world powers, UN bodies and human rights organizations to help stop the carnage and forceful occupation of their land.

She made it clear that the brutal Indian forces couldn't dampen the courage of brave Kashmiris as they have been scripting a new history of resistance that would continue to inspire those who believe in freedom, justice and equality.

She demanded that the world body should take decisive step for the grant of the right of self-determination to Kashmiris in the light of UN resolutions and aspirations of the people of the occupied valley.

