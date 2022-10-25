AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
ANL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
AVN 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-3.09%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.86%)
FCCL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.99%)
FLYNG 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3%)
GGGL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
GGL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.09%)
GTECH 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.96%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.28%)
OGDC 73.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
PRL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.75%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.44%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.8%)
TREET 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.11%)
TRG 118.67 Decreased By ▼ -9.72 (-7.57%)
UNITY 21.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.2%)
WAVES 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.56%)
BR30 15,676 Decreased By -218 (-1.37%)
KSE100 42,190 Decreased By -157.2 (-0.37%)
KSE30 15,537 Decreased By -65.4 (-0.42%)
Saudi index tracks oil drop; Egypt up on tax-break prospects

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2022 09:31pm
Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended lower on Tuesday as oil prices dropped more than $1 per barrel, while the Egyptian index rose sharply on the country’s plans to offer corporate tax breaks.

Crude prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, retreated as bearish economic data from the world’s biggest oil consumers, the United States and China, weighed on prices.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index retreated 0.8%, snapping three sessions of gains, hit by a 2.1% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco, while Bank AlJazira slid 4.2% as third-quarter earnings fell short of market expectations.

Among other losers, Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance plunged 9.8%, its biggest intraday fall since Oct. 2020, as the insurer posted wider losses.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 1.4%, boosted by a 5.1% jump in Commercial International Bank Egypt.

Egypt aims to offer up to 55% in tax breaks to companies, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Orascom Development Egypt jumped 5.3% after it received an from developer SODIC to buy Orascom Real Estate for $125 million. SODIC shares rose 0.7%.

The offer comes as Egypt seeks to attract billions of dollars in investment from the Gulf as it struggles with the financial impact of the war in Ukraine, including soaring commodities costs.

In Qatar, the index finished 0.7% lower, extending losses for a second session while the Gulf’s biggest lender, Qatar National Bank, lost 1.5%.

The Qatari market continued its decline due to lower natural gas prices overall, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

“However, the market could change course if natural gas prices rebound more consistently and if listed companies publish strong third-quarter results.”

The Abu Dhabi index eased 0.1%.

According to analysts, the Abu Dhabi bourse was volatile while traders reacted to the performance in oil markets and the main index could be exposed to new price corrections.

Dubai’s main share index traded flat.

==========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA      fell 0.8% to 11,974
 ABU DHABI         lost 0.1% to 10,060
 DUBAI             was flat at 3,377
 QATAR             dropped 0.7% to 12,411
 EGYPT             rose 1.4% to 10,475
 BAHRAIN           eased 0.2% to 1,861
 OMAN              rose 0.8% to 4,410
 KUWAIT            added 0.5% to 8,102
==========================================
