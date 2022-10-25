German envoy calls on COAS, expresses grief over flood devastation

German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

"The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims," said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, the overall regional situation, and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS congratulated the dignitary on assuming the office and expressed hope that relations between the two countries will further prosper.

COAS said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Germany.

The ambassador also appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role "for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels."