China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong in September fell by 50% from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Tuesday.

Net imports into the world’s top gold consumer stood at 33.896 tonnes in September, compared with 68.227 tonnes in August, the data showed.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong were down 48% to 37.271 tonnes.