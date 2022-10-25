AGL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
AVN 78.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.06%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 81.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1%)
EPCL 54.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.31%)
FCCL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
GGGL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.09%)
OGDC 73.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
PRL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
TPL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.77%)
TREET 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
TRG 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-4.12%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
WAVES 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 4,238 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 15,875 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 42,313 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,584 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Qatar emir slams ‘unprecedented’ campaign against World Cup hosts

AFP Published 25 Oct, 2022 01:06pm
Follow us

DOHA: Qatar has been hit by an “unprecedented campaign” of criticism over preparations for the football World Cup, its ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said Tuesday, calling the attacks “defamation”.

“Since we won the honour of hosting the World Cup, Qatar has been subjected to an unprecedented campaign that no host country has faced,” the emir said in a speech.

FIFA awarded the World Cup to Qatar in 2010 and it has since spent tens of billions of dollars on preparations.

But the energy-rich Gulf state has faced constant scrutiny over its treatment of foreign workers as well as LGBTQ and women’s rights.

“We initially dealt with the matter in good faith, and even considered that some criticism was positive and useful, helping us to develop aspects that need to be developed,” the emir told Qatar’s legislative council.

Qatar market braces for football World Cup boom

“But it soon became clear to us that the campaign continues, expands and includes defamation and double standards, until it reached an amount of ferocity that made many wonder, unfortunately, about the real reasons and motives behind this campaign,” he said.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said the Qatar World Cup, the first in an Arab nation, will be the “best ever”.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Qatar World Cup FIFA QATAR WORLD CUP

Comments

1000 characters

Qatar emir slams ‘unprecedented’ campaign against World Cup hosts

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

WhatsApp services start getting restored after major disruption

Countercyclical support facility loans: Project risks identified by ADB

World is in its ‘first truly global energy crisis’: IEA’s Birol

Solar eclipse to be partly visible in Pakistan today

New IT return form unveiled for small-scale traders

Open market sees massive shortage of USD

Nepra’s decisions on NHP censured by Power Division

FBR crosses Rs2trn collection mark

BRACE programme: $1.5bn loan agreement signed with ADB

Read more stories