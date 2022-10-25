AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
WhatsApp service restored after major disruption

  • Users all over the globe reported disruption during Tuesday
BR Web Desk | Reuters Published October 25, 2022 Updated October 25, 2022 06:00pm
Services of Meta-owned WhatsApp were restored after being hit by a massive outage on Tuesday as users in Pakistan and rest of the globe faced disruption in its service earlier in the day.

Downdetector.pk, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform, had revealed multiple complaints by consumers of the application.

A spokesperson of Meta admitted that services were down.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said earlier.

In the evening, WhatsApp status posted on Twitter that its service had been restored.

The app has become a critical means of communication for households and businesses.

In June 2022, Meta’s suite of apps including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp was hit by an outage, impacting several users who reported the development back then.

Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram hit by outage

