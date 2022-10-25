AGL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
AVN 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.36%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
EPCL 54.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
FCCL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FFL 6.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
GGGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
GGL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
GTECH 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 30.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
MLCF 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.74%)
OGDC 74.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.43%)
PAEL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
TREET 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
TRG 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.03%)
UNITY 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
WAVES 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,253 Increased By 14.6 (0.34%)
BR30 15,981 Increased By 86.6 (0.54%)
KSE100 42,444 Increased By 97.2 (0.23%)
KSE30 15,636 Increased By 33.3 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Nadal to return at Paris Masters, says coach

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2022 10:37am
Follow us

Rafa Nadal will return to competition at next week’s Paris Masters before taking his place at the season-ending ATP Finals, coach Carlos Moya said.

Nadal has struggled with injuries this year, capturing his 14th French Open title while playing with pain-killing injections to deal with a chronic foot injury and pulling out of Wimbledon due to an abdominal problem.

Following his defeat to Frances Tiafoe at the US Open in September he said he needed to “fix things” and was unsure about when he would play again.

The Spaniard, who has won a men’s record 22 Grand Slam titles, partnered Roger Federer in a doubles match at the Laver Cup last month before pulling out of the tournament.

He also took time off for the birth of his first child with wife Mery Perello on Oct. 8.

Like Federer’s farewell, Djokovic wants biggest rivals at his swansong

Moya confirmed that Nadal would use the Masters 1000 event in Bercy, which the world number two has never won, as part of his preparations for the ATP’s finale in Turin from Nov. 13-20.

“Before arriving in Turin, you have to play matches in Paris, which are similar,” Moya told IB3 TV. “Rafa is competitive wherever he is and we go with hope and illusion.”

US Open Rafa Nadal

Comments

1000 characters

Nadal to return at Paris Masters, says coach

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Countercyclical support facility loans: Project risks identified by ADB

BRACE programme: $1.5bn loan agreement signed with ADB

World is in its ‘first truly global energy crisis’: IEA’s Birol

New IT return form unveiled for small-scale traders

Nepra’s decisions on NHP censured by Power Division

Open market sees massive shortage of USD

FBR crosses Rs2trn collection mark

KE given Rs12.7/unit tariff hike

CPEC long-term plan: Implementation status summarized

Read more stories