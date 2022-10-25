AGL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
AVN 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.36%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
EPCL 54.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
FCCL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FFL 6.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
GGGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
GGL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
GTECH 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 30.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
MLCF 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.74%)
OGDC 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.23%)
PAEL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TPL 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
TREET 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
TRG 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.03%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WAVES 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,253 Increased By 15.3 (0.36%)
BR30 15,989 Increased By 95.2 (0.6%)
KSE100 42,442 Increased By 95.1 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,634 Increased By 31.7 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UBS third-quarter profit slides but beat expectations

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2022 10:33am
Follow us

ZURICH: UBS on Tuesday reported a 24% fall in third-quarter net profit on a decline in market activity, although it beat expectations due to a rise in client funds.

UBS results follow a mixed quarter for big US banks, also marked by choppy capital markets and slowing economic growth that hit investment banking.

The Swiss bank reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of $1.73 billion, outpacing the $1.53 billion forecast by 17 analysts in a company-gathered consensus.

Goldman Sachs’ consumer pivot solves one question, but makeover raises more

“We remain confident in our ability to deliver attractive and sustainable capital returns to shareholders,” Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said in a statement.

UBS

Comments

1000 characters

UBS third-quarter profit slides but beat expectations

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Countercyclical support facility loans: Project risks identified by ADB

BRACE programme: $1.5bn loan agreement signed with ADB

World is in its ‘first truly global energy crisis’: IEA’s Birol

New IT return form unveiled for small-scale traders

Nepra’s decisions on NHP censured by Power Division

Open market sees massive shortage of USD

FBR crosses Rs2trn collection mark

KE given Rs12.7/unit tariff hike

CPEC long-term plan: Implementation status summarized

Read more stories