AGL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
AVN 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.36%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
EPCL 54.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
FCCL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FFL 6.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
GGGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
GGL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
GTECH 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 30.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
MLCF 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.74%)
OGDC 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.23%)
PAEL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TPL 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
TREET 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
TRG 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.03%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WAVES 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,253 Increased By 15.3 (0.36%)
BR30 15,989 Increased By 95.2 (0.6%)
KSE100 42,442 Increased By 95.1 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,634 Increased By 31.7 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Simmons out as West Indies coach after T20 World Cup exit

AFP Published 25 Oct, 2022 09:50am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

ST. JOHN’S: West Indies head coach Phil Simmons will leave his post after the upcoming Test series with Australia in the wake of the team’s disastrous Twenty20 World Cup campaign, Cricket West Indies said Monday.

A statement from CWI said Simmons would step down after overseeing the West Indies’ two-Test series against Australia, which gets under way in Perth on November 30.

The announcement follows the West Indies’ humiliating first round exit from the T20 World Cup, which was sealed after a nine-wicket thrashing by Ireland in Hobart on Friday. The team also suffered an embarrassing loss to Scotland.

In a statement released by the CWI, Simmons said that while the T20 debacle had been “disappointing and heart-wrenching”, he had already been considering his position for “some time”.

“This is not a knee-jerk reaction, but a move I have been considering for some time and now is the time to make public that I will step down as West Indies head coach at the end of the Test series against Australia,” said Simmons.

“It is earlier than hoped for, but I will now focus my energies in Australia on continuing to build on the excellent progress the Test team has made,” he added.

Ex-Australia skipper Paine accuses South Africa of ball-tampering

Simmons led the West Indies to victory in the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, and then returned as coach for a second stint in 2019. CWI President Ricky Skerritt thanked Simmons for his contribution.

“Phil is a proud West Indian, with high ideals and has never lacked motivation in guiding our younger players on and off the field of play,” Skerritt said.

“He brought valuable experience and stability at a very important period of transformation, including the most challenging environment of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Skerritt on Saturday vowed to carry out a “thorough post-mortem” on “all aspects” of the World Cup debacle.

“I am deeply disappointed with the performance results of our team in Australia and I appreciate the sense of utter frustration that is being experienced by many,” Skerritt said.

West Indies T20 World Cup Phil Simmons

Comments

1000 characters

Simmons out as West Indies coach after T20 World Cup exit

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Countercyclical support facility loans: Project risks identified by ADB

BRACE programme: $1.5bn loan agreement signed with ADB

World is in its ‘first truly global energy crisis’: IEA’s Birol

New IT return form unveiled for small-scale traders

Nepra’s decisions on NHP censured by Power Division

Open market sees massive shortage of USD

FBR crosses Rs2trn collection mark

KE given Rs12.7/unit tariff hike

CPEC long-term plan: Implementation status summarized

Read more stories