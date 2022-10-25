IHC directs officials to meet Arshad Sharif’s family

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed the secretaries Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior to immediately meet the family of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi Sunday night.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the directions while hearing an application seeking a probe into the matter.

In this regard, Barrister Shoaib Razzaq moved a petition before the high court requesting the formation of a commission to investigate the circumstances under which the senior journalist left the country.

He added that the security agencies should be ordered to liaise with Kenyan agencies for a thorough investigation. The petitioner also requested the court to issue orders to ensure the transportation of the body to Pakistan.

During the hearing, the chief justice asked where the body of the deceased journalist was. At this, Razzaq responded that the body was still in Nairobi.

Then, the court issued notices to the Interior and Foreign ministries, directing them to meet with the deceased’s family at the earliest and submit a report in the court by Tuesday (today).

