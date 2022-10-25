AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
ANL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.96%)
AVN 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.07%)
EPCL 54.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
FCCL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
GGGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
GGL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.97%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
OGDC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.43%)
PAEL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TPL 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
TRG 128.39 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (3.21%)
UNITY 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 15,894 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 42,347 Increased By 133.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,603 Increased By 38.2 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC directs officials to meet Arshad Sharif’s family

Terence J Sigamony Published 25 Oct, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed the secretaries Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior to immediately meet the family of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi Sunday night.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the directions while hearing an application seeking a probe into the matter.

In this regard, Barrister Shoaib Razzaq moved a petition before the high court requesting the formation of a commission to investigate the circumstances under which the senior journalist left the country.

He added that the security agencies should be ordered to liaise with Kenyan agencies for a thorough investigation. The petitioner also requested the court to issue orders to ensure the transportation of the body to Pakistan.

During the hearing, the chief justice asked where the body of the deceased journalist was. At this, Razzaq responded that the body was still in Nairobi.

Then, the court issued notices to the Interior and Foreign ministries, directing them to meet with the deceased’s family at the earliest and submit a report in the court by Tuesday (today).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah Arshad Sharif Arshad Sharif’s family

Comments

1000 characters

IHC directs officials to meet Arshad Sharif’s family

BRACE programme: $1.5bn loan agreement signed with ADB

Zero-rated industries: MoF clueless about how to fund concessional power

New IT return form unveiled for small-scale traders

FBR crosses Rs2trn collection mark

Nepra’s decisions on NHP censured by Power Division

KE given Rs12.7/unit tariff hike

Open market sees massive shortage of USD

CPEC long-term plan: Implementation status summarized

Money Market CISs: SECP allows cumulative exposure

No bar on Imran Khan to contest by-poll on 30th: IHC

Read more stories