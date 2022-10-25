AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
ANL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.96%)
AVN 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.07%)
EPCL 54.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
FCCL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
GGGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
GGL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.97%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
OGDC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.43%)
PAEL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TPL 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
TRG 128.39 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (3.21%)
UNITY 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 15,894 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 42,347 Increased By 133.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,603 Increased By 38.2 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

RUDA holds seminar on ‘Ravi Dost’ campaign

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) held a seminar on the Ravi Dost campaign at FAST University Lahore on Monday to spotlight the endeavours of RUDA and establish the public awareness matrix of the upcoming city by the river.

During the seminar, RUDA Executive Director Commercial, Kashif Qureshi briefed the students on the objectives of the Authority, including multiple dimensional projects like riverside establishment of forestation, wastewater treatment plants (WWTP) and waste-to-energy.

Later, during the panel discussion on wastewater treatment plants and waste-to-energy, the RUDA Director of Hydrology explained that more than 1000 cusecs of contaminated water will be treated and later will be pumped out into the river each day from the WWTP located at several locations along the Ravi River in Mahmud Booti, Shadbagh, and Shahdara. “These plants will have modern infrastructure, ensuring water’s effective management and cleanliness, which will be first of its kind,” he added.

He further said that the water in Ravi River will not only be restored but will also be put to good use, along with providing several jobs to the upcoming engineers. On this occasion, the panellists also explained that according to the global report, Ravi has been declared as one of the most poisonous rivers of the world and agricultural production from this water will be unfair to the people.

Dr Shahid, the head of the department of the engineering department, appreciated the effort of the panellists in dispelling the negative perception of RUDA in matters related to land acquisition and its effect on the environment.

Later, Kashif Qureshi invited the faculty and students of the engineering department to visit the development site of RUDA along the river and see for themselves how Ravi and its ecosystem are being transformed through positive initiatives by RUDA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

RUDA Ravi River wastewater treatment plants Kashif Qureshi

Comments

1000 characters

RUDA holds seminar on ‘Ravi Dost’ campaign

BRACE programme: $1.5bn loan agreement signed with ADB

Zero-rated industries: MoF clueless about how to fund concessional power

New IT return form unveiled for small-scale traders

FBR crosses Rs2trn collection mark

Nepra’s decisions on NHP censured by Power Division

KE given Rs12.7/unit tariff hike

Open market sees massive shortage of USD

CPEC long-term plan: Implementation status summarized

Money Market CISs: SECP allows cumulative exposure

No bar on Imran Khan to contest by-poll on 30th: IHC

Read more stories