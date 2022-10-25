Imran condemns killing of Arshad Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday condemned the brutal assassination of investigative journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya, and said the slain reporter paid the “ultimate price” for speaking the truth and exposing the powerful.

“He (Arshad Sharif) had to leave the country & be in hiding abroad but he continued to speak the truth on social media, exposing the powerful,” he tweeted, adding the entire nation was mourning his death.

He said that a proper judicial investigation must be conducted, taking into account both the journalist’s statements, as well as, evidence from other sources.

“We have descended into a state of brutality, unknown in civilised society, indulged in by the powerful against those who dare to criticise & expose wrongdoings,” the former prime minister said.

He then offered a prayer for Sharif and his family.

He also visited his residence to offer his condolence to his family.

Other senior leaders of the PTI also visited the residence of the slain journalist to offer their condolences.

