AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
ANL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.96%)
AVN 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.07%)
EPCL 54.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
FCCL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
GGGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
GGL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.97%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
OGDC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.43%)
PAEL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TPL 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
TRG 128.39 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (3.21%)
UNITY 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 15,894 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 42,347 Increased By 133.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,603 Increased By 38.2 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rain forces washout of South Africa-Zimbabwe clash at T20 World Cup

AFP Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 05:59pm
Follow us

HOBART: Rain had the final say in a Twenty20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe after the Proteas looked on course for a likely win on Monday.

Chasing a rain-revised target of 64 in seven overs, Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 47 to steer the team to 51 for no loss in three overs when rain stopped play for the final time in Hobart.

De Kock, a wicketkeeper-batsman, came all guns blazing to smash Tendai Chatara for four fours and a six in a 23-run opening over.

The opener kept up his attack into the second over to hit Richard Ngarava for four straight boundaries and take the total to 40-0 in a stop-start match.

Umpires tried their best to complete the Super 12 encounter but the final rain interruption forced the players off the ground and a disappointed de Kock shook hands with the opposition.

Zimbabwe managed 79-5 after they elected to bat first but their innings only began after over two hours and 30 minutes of rain delay.

Ahmed takes four as Bangladesh beat Netherlands

The South African quicks had an instant impact with Wayne Parnell and Lungi Ngidi rattling the opposition top-order.

Zimbabwe slipped to 19-4 inside three overs before Wesley Madhevere hit 35 off 18 balls and put on a 55-run stand with Milton Shumba, who made 18.

Parnell sent back skipper Craig Ervine for two after a frenetic start by Zimbabwe, with batsmen living dangerously while running between wickets.

Ngidi struck twice in the next over including the in-form Sikandar Raza for a duck after de Kock took a leaping one-handed take behind the stumps.

But Madhevere, who smashed four fours and one six in his 18-ball knock, and Shumba, who got out on the final delivery of the innings off Anrich Nortje, put up a gritty show.

The African nations got one point each from the washout.

Bangladesh, who beat the Netherlands in the first match of the day in Hobart, lead Group 2 that witnessed India edging out Pakistan in a last-ball thriller on Sunday.

South Africa Temba Bavuma T20 World Cup Hobart Craig Ervine

Comments

1000 characters

Rain forces washout of South Africa-Zimbabwe clash at T20 World Cup

Senior journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya, says wife

$1.5 billion BRACE programme will provide timely liquidity to Pakistan: ADB

Rupee registers back-to-back gains, settles at 220.41 against US dollar

Heat, then floods ruin Pakistani farmers’ livelihoods

Appeal filing: FBR lays down strict conditions

Oil prices drop as China demand data disappoints

Payments to Chinese IPPs: CPPA-G seeks Rs100bn

PM likely to leave for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today

Study on Gwadar power project: Chinese firm seeks approval of additional cost

Removal from FATF ‘grey’ list to augur well: businesspeople

Read more stories