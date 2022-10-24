Australia, NZ dollars fail to sustain rally, China concerns mount

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars on Monday failed to sustain a recent rally, after traders, cheered by hope the US Federal Reserve might consider less aggressive hikes, shifted their focus back to underlying concerns about global growth.

The Aussie slid 0.6% to $0.6338, although it did hit 64 cents for the first time in more than two weeks earlier in the day.

Support is at Friday’s low of $0.6209.

The currency surged 1.8% on Friday, joining a broad-based risk rally on talk the Fed was debating when to slow the pace of hikes and might signal a step back at its November meeting.

The kiwi dollar was also off 0.2% to $0.5737, having also risen 1.2% in the previous session.

It is still some distance away from its recent low of $0.5510.

Investors were also concerned about the new membership line-up of China’s top governing body, which has heightened fears that President Xi Jinping will double down on ideology-driven policies at the cost of economic growth.

Delayed data on gross domestic product (GDP) showed the Chinese economy grew 3.9% in the third quarter, beating forecasts of 3.5%, but retail sales disappointed with a meagre rise of 2.5%.

The currency markets remained jittery amid signs of intervention from Japanese authorities to support the flailing yen. Early on Monday, the Japanese yen made a thumping 4 yen jump, but struggled to hold its gains against a robust US dollar.

The US dollar made gains against major currencies, with the dollar index up 0.3% at 112.24. “We expect the USD to track higher towards 114 (points) this week because of an unwind of Friday’s almost 6 yen move,” Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note.

“AUD/USD will this week unwind part of Friday’s almost 2 US cents jump following the Japanese authorities’ market intervention to support the yen,” she said.

In a sign policy makers were unperturbed by a weaker local currency, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent said that depreciation of the Aussie dollar will only add around 0.2% to consumer inflation.

Australian government bond yields eased following their US counterparts.

Yields on 10-year bonds edged 6 basis points lower to 4.160%. Yields on three-year bonds fell 15 bps to 3.628%.