Journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya, says wife

Senior journalist Arshad Sharif died in Kenya reportedly after being shot, his wife Javeria Siddique said early Monday morning.

"I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist today, as per police he was shot in Kenya," his wife Javeria Siddique said in a tweet.

"Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking please don't share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from hospital," she said.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan’s High Commission in Kenya was ascertaining information from the authorities.

The anchorperson, who was awarded the Pride of Performance by President Dr Arif Alvi in March 2019, had left Pakistan earlier this year after sedition cases were registered against him in different cities.

Following the news of his death, condolences started to pour in on social media.

President Alvi took to Twitter and termed Arshad's death a loss for journalism and Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also tweeted that he was deeply saddened. He offered condolences and prayers for the journalist’s family.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar said he was shocked and devastated by the news of Arshad's death.

“Arshad Sharif, not just a colleague, a brother, is no more. From Islamabad to Moscow, from Dunya News to ARY, I’ve not known a finer gentleman. Shot dead. Too young. Too brutally,” Hum News anchorperson Meher Bokhari tweeted.

“Unbelievable. May Allah rest the soul of Arshad Sharif in peace. Ameen,” journalist Hamid Mir tweeted.

"The news of colleague and old friend Arshad Sharif's death is shocking and deeply distressing," Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Public Policy & Strategic Communication Fahd Husain tweeted.

"I still can’t believe it. It’s beyond heart breaking. This is just wrong … this is painful … I love u brother," anchorperson Kashif Abbasi tweeted.

"I still can’t believe it. I am speechless. May Allah SWT grant him highest place in Jannah. Aameen," Founder and CEO , ARY said.

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas appealed to the International Federation of Journalists Asia and Committee to Protect Journalists to constitute a ‘Fact-Finding Mission’ to probe the killing of Arshad.

"This case unlike many journalist murders should not go unnoticed," he added.

Journalist Kamran Khan has also called for an investigation.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Shireen Mazari claimed that the journalist was murdered by a sniper bullet to his head.

"It was not an accident as is now being floated. He had told me head money had been put on his life so he had to leave Pakistan.

"Later he said he had to leave Dubai because they had traced him there too," she said.